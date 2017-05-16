Git and GitHub Integration comes to Atom
A text editor is at the core of the developer’s toolbox, but many other useful pieces of software coexist along with it, such as Git and GitHub. Starting today, Atom adds Git and GitHub integration directly in Atom via the GitHub package. This is a new core package included with Atom and is available right now in today’s 1.18 beta release. Be sure to check out github.atom.io for more information!
Git goes Atomic
Git is an essential part of many developers’ workflows, but dropping to the command line or another GUI application in the middle of writing code can take you out of the flow. The GitHub package provides a dock item and status bar widgets to give you access to some of the most common Git operations without leaving your editor. Stage changes and create commits, create and switch branches, and even resolve merge conflicts directly in Atom’s UI.
GitHub breaks out of the browser
If you use GitHub to share and collaborate on code, pull requests are an integral part of your workflow. The GitHub package displays the pull request associated with your current branch in the sidebar, and can display a detailed view of any issue or pull request right alongside your code.
Integration with GitHub is still very early stage, and we’ve labeled it as a “preview;” we hope to have improvements in this area for you soon.
So much more to come
Today’s release of the GitHub package marks the first step toward realizing its core goal: reduce context switching and increase productivity by bringing core workflow tools directly into your editor. @kuychaco, @smashwilson, and @BinaryMuse are hard at work on this, and we hope to have improvements and new features to share with you soon.
The GitHub package is available in today’s 1.18 beta release. Check it out and tell us what you think by dropping us a line in Slack or by creating an issue in the package’s repository on GitHub! And if you’re curious about how we implemented our Git integration, be sure to checkout our post on the GitHub Engineering blog.